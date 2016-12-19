Band-aids but no Solutions… the product of constitutional usurpation

“It is tempting to blame those who are here illegally, but can you really fault them for accepting what is offered? They are the symptom, not the disease. Our illegal alien problem is the child of a lawless Congress. This is a Congress that has and is taking money from the American people and giving it to foreigners who have violated our sovereignty. This problem is due to the willingness of Congress to exercise powers that were never delegated. This problem is due to the willingness of Congress steal from the very people who put them in office. This problem is due to the willingness of the American people to not do their duties!”

This past Sunday, I picked up my local newspaper and read a rambling list of accusations against those across the aisle. The title of the column was, “A wall to prevent illegal entry doesn’t make Trump a racist”.

The columnist meandered aimlessly while he slashed at media, the left, the collages, Cuba, Black Lives Matters, Fidel Castro and Colin Kaepernik. It was most interesting that the columnist berated the other side , suggesting that they were using Saul Alinsky’s rules for radicals personalize, polarize, delegitimize and minimize their opponents. He did this while doing exactly the same to them. Made me laugh!

It is a never ending circle, the left attacks the right, so the right hits back harder, thus instigating an even more aggressive counter attack from the left. This is a divisive and destructive cycle that both sides play equally well. So busy in the fight are they, that no one makes an effort to find solutions and repair damage.

Let us try to do something good for a change. Let us consider Trump’s wall.

Before we jump in to the pluses and minuses of having a wall, let us consider a few historical facts. When you think of countries or regimes that have walls, what springs to mind? Do you thing of China, North Korea, East Germany. Do you think of gulags, concentration camps, or in the case of our own country, reservations and internment camps. Now ask yourself, did any good come from these walls?

Now, let us ask, why do we have a problem with illegal immigrants? Is it because they come here and work at jobs that most Americans don’t want? Of course not, that serves a purpose and harms no one. Or, is the problem related to the fact that they are instantly entitled to all manner of social services, from food stamps to subsidized housing, to healthcare and more? I think that we can all agree that this is the primary reason the come and the reason they stay.

Because of these programs, our national debt gets higher and higher, choking our economy and taking from the pockets of the American people without our consent or compensation. Further, this practice threatens the prosperity of generations of Americans, yet unborn.

It is tempting to blame those who are here illegally, but can you really fault them for accepting what is offered? They are the symptom, not the disease. Our illegal alien problem is the child of a lawless Congress. This is a Congress that has and is taking money from the American people and giving it to foreigners who have violated our sovereignty. This problem is due to the willingness of Congress to exercise powers that were never delegated. This problem is due to the willingness of Congress steal from the very people who put them in office. This problem is due to the willingness of the American people to not do their duties!

Trump’s wall? In my opinion it is more of the same big government insanity that gave birth to this problem from the beginning.

My Great Grandfather was a Danish bastard. He was born the illegitimate son of a single woman. He grew up in a Danish orphanage at a time when illegitimate children were held in contempt for the sins of their parents. At age seventeen, he slipped away. He made his way to a seaport where he made the acquaintance of a kindly ships captain who gave him passage to America in exchange for his labor during the passage.

When he arrived in America, he was penniless and unable to speak the language. He made his way to the west and spent the days of his life working as a sheep herder. By any standard, he didn’t amount to much. At his funeral, he was highly regarded as the most honest man that the attendees had ever know.

This is a real American success story. For a Danish bastard, the ability to work, to be productive, to provide for his family was a miracle… an American miricle.

Freedom is not free and being an American is to suppose to be easy. That is how it was for my Grandfather and that is how if must be again. For him, there were no federal programs, only the opportunity to work if he was willing, and he was.

Every solution offered by the federal government, every solution offered by our new President is like trying to cure cancer with a band-aid. Sometimes, cancer must be aggressively cut out. The immigration problem in America will only be corrected when we excise the disease by cutting as deeply as is necessary. These cuts will require cutting every unconstitutional program that gave birth to and grew this problem. If we, the American people have the resolve, we can make this happen over night. In our weekly Constitutional Studies courses, we have already uncovered the remedies provided by this nations founders.

Consider the financial benefits if we have the courage to do the right thing. The costs associated with building, manning and maintaining a wall will never be incurred. The costs associated with our out of control federal programs will be eliminated. The majority of the expenses to arrest, prosecute and incarcerate illegal aliens for crimes will fade away because those people who would have come here for entitlements will chose to not come at all.

Now consider the human benefits. Those who come here will be seeking the American dream and the will be willing to work until their hands bleed to get it. Those who are unwilling to pay the price to be American will soon return to their homes or they may not come at all. But those who want the dream bad enough will soon find it. In some cases, they may not amount to much more than a sheep herder, but they will be productive, they will be proud and they will be grateful.

The Constitution is the solution. It always has been. By following the Constitution, we could have avoided the problem entirely. By embracing the Constitution, we can reverse and repair it.

