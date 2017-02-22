DPR_31 Coming Out and Going In 1 – A Big God

This is part one of a little mini-series entitled, Coming out and Going in. In this, we will explore and share a journey of coming out of the world by casting off the shackles and manacles that cause us to stumble and fall, and going in to love with our eyes fixed on Jesus Christ, the author and finisher of our faith.

I invite you to join me on this journey of Love.

Download episode.

Ephesians 4:17-18: “…And I pray that you, being rooted and established in love, may have power, together with all the Lord’s holy people, to grasp how wide and long and high and deep is the love of Christ,…”