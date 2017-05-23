This was a difficult shoot, not because it was technically challenging, but due to very cramped quarters. I shot this for an archery outlet in an indoor shooting lane. The lane was essentially a closet, some fifty feet long and eight feet wide. The primary reason for shooting in the cramped space was because it had no windows and the particle-board walls were painted flat black. Once inside this room, with the door closed, nearly all the ambient light was eliminated. The only light to hit the subject was there because I put it on him. Unfortunately, there were unhappy light sources at both ends of the lane, which forced me to shoot side to side across the extremely narrow space.

The main light was a single speedlight through a small umbrella placed forward of and slightly on the other side of the archer. This allowed a bright light to illuminate the archers face. Only the feathered light from the outer edge of the umbrella wrapped around the near side of the bow and illuminated it, a stop or two underexposed.

The back light wall was difficult to light because the flat black paint ate up all the light I could throw at it. I used a second speedlight with a red jell, shot through a snoot. My instinct was to have the red spot on the back wall smooth and evenly graduated. Because of the tight shooting space, I could not move the archer away from the wall far enough to render background out or focus. In post, I blurred the background smooth to get look I thought I wanted, only to discover that I preferred the gritty texture of the particle-board.

Due to the close shooting space, I did have quite a bit of main light contaminating the background. This was easily addressed in post.