Doesn’t Jesus know who I am? All of the sudden this frustration built up inside of me. I just stood up and challenged God. I said, “God, I guess I will never know why I have to know this stuff to get into heaven”. All of the sudden this spiritual power came over me and these words popped into my head, “Anything that takes away from the Atonement of Jesus is not of God”. I realized that the Temple endowment taught me a different way to get to Heaven.

