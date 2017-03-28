Fry the Big Fish First, a Message to the Idaho Freedom Caucus

There is a new Freedom Caucus in the Idaho House. To its founders and members, I must acknowledge that this has been a tough session and I know that there has been tremendous pressure on you. Thank you for that. However, I must also offer my profound disappointment… you have bigger fish to fry.

Five men from Idaho have been arrested and held for a year by the federal government who is without constitutional authority or jurisdiction of any kind. The people of Idaho, with over 5000 emails, called on every legislator and every sheriff to write a personal letter of protest over this palpable threat to the sovereignty of the state and the rights of its people. Protecting the sovereignty and the rights of Idaho and her people is the primary duty of our legislators and sheriffs. All have failed!

I have fought hard in the cause of liberty for many years. Over this latest failure, the fire in my belly has been reduced to a smoldering pile of ash. I don’t know if I can rekindle it. If true liberty is just a vapor of smoke that people blow around but can’t define, defend or embrace, what’s the point?

In response to the people’s request and the nothing from our elected officials, I received an email from an eleven year old girl who joined the effort and sent emails to her sheriff and legislators. She has done more than all of our elected, in their official capacities, combined. This is what she wrote,

i wish that they would do something about all of this bad stuff. 😠 😫 😐 🙁 😞 😦 😢 😡 😾 💔 🐺

I believe she deserves an answer from those who have failed her so completely. What do you think?