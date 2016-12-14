Defending Idaho’s Political Prisoners

In Constitutional Studies this week, we discussed the natural rights of man. We came to better understand the foundational principle, the supporting bedrock of liberty. Now we apply them to issues we face.

Arrested:

Eric James Parker, 32.

Steve Arthur Stewart, 36.

O. Scott Drexler, 44.

Todd Engel, 48.

Constitutional Criminals:

U.S. Attorney for Idaho Wendy Olson. Orchestrated these arrests, even though the Constitution prohibits federal police activity inside the states with a few exceptions such as counterfeiting and treason.

The FBI, an agency of the Executive Branch. Even though the Executive Branch has no legislative powers, its agencies create rules that have the force of law. The Constitution prohibits federal police activity inside the states with a few exceptions such as counterfeiting and treason.

The Congress. Failed to stop Executive Branch efforts to create unconstitutional agencies.

The House of Representatives. Continues to fund unconstitutional agencies of the Executive Branch.

The Supreme Court. Failed to rule against unconstitutional actions of agencies of the Executive Branch.

Governor Butch Otter. Failed to uphold his oath to the Constitution and interpose to arrest the evil of the Federal Government. See Understanding States Rights and A Guide to Resisting Federal Usurpation.

The Idaho State Legislature. Failed to uphold their oaths to the Constitution and interpose to arrest the evil of the Federal Government. See Understanding States Rights and A Guide to Resisting Federal Usurpation.

Sheriffs of the counties where these arrests were made. Failed to honor his oath of office and defend the God-given natural rights and constitutionally guaranteed rights of the people inside the jurisdiction. See Understanding States Rights and A Guide to Resisting Federal Usurpation.



When all of the safeguards fail, it falls to us, We the People. We are and have always been the best and last safeguard for liberty.

