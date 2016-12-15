Domestic Enemy Number One… Political Disciples and Groupies

“Today, we are a people that live largely in ignorance. All can share the names or Ten movie stars, ten country songs, ten TV shows. How many can intelligently discuss the ten commandments or the ten amendments in the bill of rights? This is a tragic turn of events. You see, the Founding Fathers placed the people as the last bulwark for the defeat of evil and the preservation of freedom. I have just identified the greatest and most dangerous and most destructive of the domestic enemies. No single group has taken stronger actions to destroy property rights, destroy God, destroy life and even to destroy our children than us, the common and average citizens of this, the united States of America.”

I had the privilege and opportunity of serving my country in two branches of the military.

As a Huey Crew Chief, I had the thrill of being a part of tactical helicopter operations including troop insertions, parachute and repelling missions and door gunnery. By the way, I never could hit a thing with the door gun, but I scared everything silly.

After the Army, I moved over to the Air Force and became a Flight Engineer on the C-141 transport aircraft. This sweet plane had a world wide mission. As a result, I have traveled to and worked in countries all over Asia, Europe, and of course, the United States.

Because of my time in service, I raised my right hand and swore an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the united States.

A part of the oath I took, required me to protect and defend the Constitution of the united States of against all enemies, foreign and domestic. At the time, I thought I knew who those enemies were. My early understanding has morphed over the years and has been replaced with clarity that surpassed my early assumptions. The older I get, the more I understand that I understood nothing when I was young enough to think I understood everything.

My early list of foreign enemies included the Soviet Union, North Korea and the like. I guess I am dating myself with these.

My list of domestic enemies would have included the Communist Party, the Black Panthers, anti-war protesters and the like. Again betraying my age.

The point I want to make, is that my list of enemies, especially domestic enemies, was so broken, ill-informed, so ignorant as to group me among the most ignorant of Americans… sadly the majority of Americans.

Thomas Jefferson stated that when a people desire to be free by continue in ignorance, they desire what never was and never will be.

Today, we are a people that live largely in ignorance. All can share the names or Ten movie stars, ten country songs, ten TV shows. How many can intelligently discuss the ten commandments or the ten amendments in the bill of rights? This is a tragic turn of events. You see, the Founding Fathers placed the people as the last bulwark for the defeat of evil and the preservation of freedom. I have just identified the greatest and most dangerous and most destructive of the domestic enemies. No single group has taken stronger actions to destroy property rights, destroy God, destroy life and even to destroy our children than us, the common and average citizens of this, the united States of America.

These are the political disciples, the groupies who hold sign and shout a rallies. They have been with us all along. They have become more common while reasoned and rational citizens became less. They are the most dangerous and destructive and manipulated of all the enemies we face. Why are they the most dangerous? Because they have power to stop every government abuse we face and arrest the encroachment all evil and yet… they lack the ability to understand who they really are and from whence their power comes.

You may remember the Obama disciples. They called him the Messiah. They knew, or thought they knew, that if they could only place him in the White House, there would be Hope and Change. After eight years, most Americans see change, but where is the hope?

Bernie had his disciples. So did Hillary.

Now Trump has won the White House. His disciples, desiring to be ignorant and free, are as dangerous as those who support Obama, Hillary and Bernie. They are sure that the right man is in the White House now. They know that all they need do now is sit back and wait because surly, America will soon be great again. Of course they are wrong. Of course they are deluded. As usual, they exist in this ignorant and lethargic state by choice.

On December 7th, I did a little experiment. I published a podcast entitled, “Was Hillary the Better Choice?“. I did not state that she was the better choice, I only asked the question. In the podcast, I declared that she is more evil and more corrupt than Trump. In short, the message of the podcast was largely in agreement with the opinions of Trump supporters. Loyal disciples and groupies, smelling blood in the water, began a feeding frenzy. The personal attacks, the profanity, the rush to block and unfreind me was staggering and sad but kind of hilarious because my point was perfectly proven. These people, sensing that an attack against Trump was underway, lashed out at the messenger, having no comprehension of the message.

The trouble with disciples is that they tend to support their candidate with absolute blindness. If the opposing candidate says something completely out of line, the disciples will attack like wolves on a lamb. But, if their candidate says the same or worse, they become more like the lamb, sleepily munching clover or napping in the warm summer sun… nothing to see here.

Fox News is a perfect disciple of the right. This network offered Trump their blind support. Sean Hannity is a perfect example of the blind leading the blind. Hannity loves to have Ann Coulter as his guest. This woman was rabid in her support of Trump during the campaign. Now that Trump is seemingly reversing some of his commitments, such as the appointment of Nikki Hayley as Ambassador to the United Nations, Coulter is taking the path of least responsibility. Recently Coulter tweeted, “Sounds like the big sell-out is coming. Oh well. The voters did what we could. If Trump sells out, it’s not our fault.”

Coulter is a blind fool and a coward. If it is not our fault, who’s fault is it? When Anderson Cooper asked about the top three functions of the united States government, Trump answered “Well, the greatest function of all by far, is security for our nation. I would also say health care, I would also say education…”. Ann Coulter and Sean Hannity were munching clover and did not seem to notice that two of the three were attacks on our freedoms.

Trump has threatened our freedoms again and again. He threatened the media and thereby, the first amendment. He stated that it is proper for government to manage housing, education and health care, thereby threatening the natural rights of every American citizen. He advocated the return of Stop and Frisk, thereby attacking the fourth amendment. He called for more extreme torture for detainees, thereby further attacking the notion of due process and the validity of the Geneva Convention. Speaking of terrorists, he stated, “you have to take out their families”, thereby further implicating America as a nation of ruthless assassins. Why did Hannity, Coulter and millions of American disciples fail to notice the obvious?

In most cases, I fear that elected officials will not keep their campaign promises. I the case of Trump, I fear that he might!

What are the differences between far left and far right disciples and groupies? Not much. They have more in common than either side would like to admit. Most of their parts are interchangeable. Both embrace principles that make dictators of presidents, make kings of presidents, make tyrants of presidents. Both are deadly and both, out of an abundance of ignorance that they do not recognize, are destroying this nation.

In closing, let me be clear, I am not against Trump, I am for the principles of the Constitution. If Trump never crosses that line, he will have my absolute support. I will remain vigilante, with my eyes wide open. Disciples and groupies will remain vigilant with there eyes hard shut. That is why I must label them among the most dangerous of domestic enemies.