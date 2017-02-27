DPR_33 Fighting Common Core with Mila Wood and Tammy Nichols

The Constitution of the United States specifically prohibits the Federal Government from involvement in the education of our children. Governor Butch Otter and Tom Luna, the former Superintendent of Public Instruction in Idaho, in utter disdain for the Constitution signed Idaho up for Common Core before the standards were written. They set the example for Nancy Pelosi in the truest traditions of “We have to pass it to find out what’s in it“.

Download episode

James Madison saw the danger of the government we have today. It is a tragedy that We the People did not listen.

James Madison, remarks on the House floor, debates on Cod Fishery bill, (February 1792)

If Congress can apply money indefinitely to the general welfare, and are the sole and supreme judges of the general welfare, they may take the care of religion into their own hands; they may establish teachers in every State, county, and parish, and pay them out of the public Treasury; they may take into their own hands the education of children, establishing in like manner schools throughout the Union; they may undertake the regulation of all roads other than post roads.

In short, every thing, from the highest object of State legislation, down to the most minute object of police, would be thrown under the power of Congress; for every object I have mentioned would admit the application of money, and might be called, if Congress pleased, provisions for the general welfare.

Please visit these sites:

Idaho Education Watch

Idahoans for Local Education

Idaho Eagle Forum