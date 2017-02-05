DPR_25 First be Reconciled to thy Brother

Of all the challenges we face, I think it is the conflicts between people that damage us the most. These are especially difficult when the conflict is with someone who we love or trust. It is most difficult when it is they who judge unrighteously, exercise dominion unrighteous and even cause us hurt for no reason we can figure. Insult is added to injury when we feel that we have been wronged unjustly and the other person shows no sign of remorse. The feelings of personal betrayal cut so deeply and heal so slowly that at times, it seems like the pain, the anger, and the betrayal will linger as long and be as permanent as eternity. It is these rifts, especially with loved ones, have the greater need of healing… of the healing balm of Jesus?

When you hurt the most, that is the time when the greatest growth is possible. The deeper we sink, the further Jesus can lift us and he will. Jesus stands ready to lift you from the pit, are you willing to look up, to reach up? Are you prepared to lay your imperfect faith at the feet of Jesus and with tears cry out of your pain and misery, Lord, I believe; help thou mine unbelief?

Cite

Mark 9:23,24 Jesus said unto him, If thou canst believe, all things are possible to him that believeth. And straightway the father of the child cried out, and said with tears, Lord, I believe; help thou mine unbelief.

Matthew 6:14,15 For if ye forgive men their trespasses, your heavenly Father will also forgive you: But if ye forgive not men their trespasses, neither will your Father forgive your trespasses.

Matthew 5:23,24 Therefore if thou bring thy gift to the altar, and there rememberest that thy brother hath ought against thee; Leave there thy gift before the altar, and go thy way; first be reconciled to thy brother, and then come and offer thy gift.

Matthew 5:44, 45 But I say unto you, Love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you, and pray for them which despitefully use you, and persecute you; That ye may be the children of your Father which is in heaven…

Matthew 5:48 Be ye therefore perfect, even as your Father which is in heaven is perfect.