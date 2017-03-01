DPR_35 If the Constitution is the Rule Book, what is the Objective?

Imagine a talented football team that perfectly ran ever play, perfectly executed every blocking assignment, perfectly delivered and received every pass, and never ever got on the score board. You see, their problem is that their first page of their rule book had been torn out and lost. This was the page, that emphasized the importance of getting the ball in the end zone. As a result, they moved the ball well but with no sense of direction or purpose.

I believe that the American People like the idea of the rule book (Constitution), but have, for a variety of reasons, torn away the first and most essential page.

Download episode