Kids Letters to our Political Prisoners

I have three incredible grandkids who never fail to pray for our political prisoners. I am so proud of them. I recently received a letter from Scott Drexler, which I shared with them. They wanted to reply. I hope their efforts lift the heart of Scott in his desperate hour.
Please scroll down and leave a supportive note for these young patriots.
Dear Rheagen, Tierney and Scully,
I am very, very proud of you! You have big hearts that make Scott very happy, I’m sure. It is wonderful that you are doing God’s work making his time in jail easier. There needs to be more kids like you out there in the world. Keep on doing what you are doing and may God bless you! Thank you for being awesome,
Pam Wilder 😊
Hi kids! Todd Engel is my brother and he gets so excited when he gets mail from little patriots like you. Your letters lift their spirits and give them hope. Thank you and God bless!
That is so awesome. It is so refreshing to see the youth of our nation informed and involved. Thank you all for participating. God Bless…
Thank you Rheagen, Tierney, and Scully for you understanding of freedom, and the support of these brave men, who like you Grandfather are risking their lives, their fortune’s, and their freedom for the future of our republic. There was a young women by the name of Mercy Otis Warren who wrote many letters and plays about liberty at the time of the revolution. Your letters reminded me of her, may God bless you and keep you safe.
Very Nice letters