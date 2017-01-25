Occupy Bedke Rally, throwing off the henchmen of darkness

The Declaration of Independence is clear. After a long train of abuses, it is our right and duty to throw off such government. It is self-evident that Idaho government has crossed from light to darkness. It is self-evident that the long tentacles of Bedke-ism and Hill-ism have sunk deep and are choking every part of Idaho. It is self-evident that the people have a duty to take decisive action.

Are you ready to stand?

The following are a collection that I refer to as the Bedke papers. This collection will continue to grow and expose the evil of this man until Senator Guthrie and Representative Hill have been held accountable and Representative Heather Scott has been dealt with in a fair and just manner.