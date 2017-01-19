Representative Kelley Packer, Seeking a Position in Sales

Representative Packer is acting as a defacto sales representative for this software company. Additionally, she is offering the full weight and influence of the Idaho State Government to act as a sales representative for this single company. This is a perfect and easily identifiable example of croney capitalism. Representative Packer is picking winners and losers in the private sector.

This past Sunday, I was visiting with a good man, a school teacher who claimed to be a supporter of the Constitution of the united States. I responded by sharing a favorite quote.

We the People of the united States, in order to form a more perfect union, declare that all men are created equal. That they are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights, which among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. And to secure these rights, we do establish this government of the people, by the people and for the people with this, the Constitution of the united States.

He, like many of you I assume, recognized this as the preamble to the Constitution of the united States.

This morning, I was listening to the Legislative Report. Their guest today was Representative Kelley Packer. She was talking about one of her top priorities, the UnSpam legislation that she is sponsoring. The following is her own description of her bill.

It’s the UnSpam one, it’s the one thats the software that will allow parents to voluntarily add their own phone numbers and emails as well as their children’s to stop unsolicited spam and I’m really excited about it as I mentioned to you last week it would not cost the state any money… It actually will be a revenue generator, not big, but the company we are working with that has this software will provide the software and then what happens is each individual number is targeted and then bounces back and must be removed or scrubbed from the list. Those people, marketers that have sent the unsolicited information must pay, it’s not a lot, its like half a cent per name but it adds up… Then eventually, once the software has been paid for and that expense has been met, there’s a cost share between the company and the state… — Representative Kelley Packer

When I buy a car, I lift the hood and look underneath. When I buy furniture, I make sure that there is no press-board beneath the veneer. When we are being sold a bill, should we not be just a diligent? Lets pop the hood and look inside.

The veneer of this bill looks pretty good. First, it will give us the ability to reduce spam in our lives and who could be against that? Second, we can protect our children from spam and who, in their right mind, would be opposed to that? But, when you lift the hood, there is the distinct stench of burning oil. Peel back the veneer and you will see press-board that is already beginning to crumble.

Crony capitalism: cro·ny cap·i·tal·ism, noun An economic system characterized by close, mutually advantageous relationships between business leaders and government officials.

Representative Packer is acting as a defacto sales representative for this software company. Additionally, she is offering the full weight and influence of the Idaho State Government to act as a sales representative for this single company. This is a perfect and easily identifiable example of crony capitalism. Representative Packer is picking winners and losers in the private sector.

As good as this might appear by examining only the veneer, how good do you suppose it appears to hard working Americans who own or work for the competitors of Packer’s chosen and favored company? Is it right for government to give one company a leg up while destroying fair competition and equal opportunity for other companies who offer a comparable or even superior product? Do you support the notion of a Free Market which is an economic system in which prices are determined by unrestricted competition between privately owned businesses? And if you do support the Free Market, is there anything here that even remotely smacks of freedom?

One must ask, why does Packer do this? If you want the truth, you must pop the hood and peel back the veneer. A look inside quickly reveals the answer. If Packer is successful in her efforts as a sales representative for this company, has she gained an ally? In years to come, will that company offer financial support to Kelley Packer, their ally, their top sales rep? Will Packer get their support even when those who oppose her will be better for the state? Of course Packer will get the support, because while the other might be better for the state, Packer will be best for the company.

Our Founding Fathers were clear in their position that the only proper role of government is to defend the rights of the people. The Packer solution does no such thing. Spammers violate our natural right of property when they use our own phones and email accounts to promote themselves. If Packer would do her job, she might explore legislation to defend our property by prosecuting those spammers who violate our rights. If Packer, would do her job, she would allow the free market to offer up its many anti-spam solutions and allow each consumer to pick the one the best meets his or her needs. If Packer would do her job, she would protect a free and level playing field where the free market might thrive without the intrusion of Government. But, where is the personal advantage for her, in that?

My school teacher friend assured me that he recognized my words as the preamble of the Constitution of the united States. In response, I informed him that my words were my own bastardized version which includes lines from the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution of the united States and the Gettysburg Address. For three years, I have shared my version with untold numbers of people. Only three have caught me at my little game, Gavin Seim, a vocal activist; Anthony Tomkins, a little known candidate for Congress from the Constitution Party; and Rheagen Miller, my twelve year old granddaughter.

My school teacher friend offered the same response that I have heard countless times, “Because I don’t have the preamble memorized does not mean that I don’t defend the Constitution”. He is right, I can’t recite the preamble word for word either. But, that at he did not recognize my words as an obvious forgery and distortion does mean that he has no clue. I can’t help but wonder if he would pass a student who says, “Just because I got the answer wrong does not mean that I got it wrong”.

This is your moment of truth. Only you know if you did or did not buy into my little subterfuge. If you were so easily fooled by me in this thing, how will you ever pop the hood or look beneath the veneer of government and do you duty?