Senator Dan Foreman, a Mission to End Abortion

Senator Dan Foreman has hit the ground running in an all out attack on the horrors of abortion. When I initially heard of his efforts, I thought, wow, he is trying to clear a very high hurdle. I wondered, does he really think he can get this passed in the immoral and ignorant world in which we live? So, I asked him to join me to discuss exactly what his objectives are and how he is going to accomplish them. As he spoke, I came to know a man who has a plan with a real chance of working and advancing the cause of liberty and morality. I think you will find Dan to be a man of vision that is bound in adherence with the principles of God and Constitution. Enjoy!