DPR_32 Senator Mike Crapo gets a Constitutional Pass from Nate Shelman at KBOI Boise

Senator Mike Crapo recently appeared as a guest on the Nate Shelman Show at KBOI AM in Boise, Idaho. As I listened, I couldn’t help but ask, what benefit does a broadcast such as this offer if the elected official is not challenged for his blatant attacks against the Constitution. As the show progressed, I couldn’t help but ask, what benefit does a broadcast such as this offer if the elected official is allowed to constitutionally cross the line, unchallenged by the host. My conclusion was that there is no benefit, but instead harm when the product of the broadcast does not inform the listener with truth.

