DPR_26 The First Rule of Gun Ownership

Should you own a gun?

The first rule of responsible gun ownership requires a detailed and intimate examination of one’s self. Will your ownership increase the safety of yourself, your family and society around you? It is an undeniable truth that some and perhaps many among us should never be in possession of a gun. It is an undeniable truth that most of us, in our natural state, should never be in possession of a gun. Yet, freedom and safety demand that the people must be armed. The question then is this, what is your responsibility and mine if we desire to keep and bear arms?

