Todd Engel, Scott Drexler, Steve Stewart, Eric Parker, Ammon Bundy… what are they to us

Five of Idaho’s best have lost everything while those we hired to secure the blessings of liberty and protect the sovereignty of Idaho look on and do nothing. I need your help because together, we can help these men, help their families, and preserve our own liberty in the process. If you want a positive change that you can pass to your children, stand with me now, united, unflinching, principled and with the courage of a patriot. I need 500 who will stand in the next 24 hours, 5000 in 10 days time. WHO IS WITH ME?

Directions:

Copy the email list of Idaho Senators, below, and paste it into the “To:” field in your email client. Insert “Blessings of Liberty” into the “Subject:”. Copy the following resolutions and paste into the “Message:” field. Click “Send”. Repeat steps 1 – 4 again, but paste the emails for the House of Representatives. Repeat steps 1 – 4 again, but paste the emails for the Idaho Sheriffs. You will notice that I have included my email at the top of each list. This way I can track what was sent to who and to whom. I will not let them off the hook! Check back often and scroll to the bottom to see how we are doing with our goals.

Begin Copying Here

Re: Notice regarding the FAILURE of the Idaho State Legislature and the Sheriffs of the several Idaho Counties.

Please listen to the podcast at http://dallypost.com/todd-engel-scott-drexler-steve-stewart-eric-parker-ammon-bundy, then review the resolutions below where you will find specific instructions from the people. We are not asking for your assistance. We are instructing you, per the Idaho State Constitution. Your continued inappropriate actions, in violation to your oath of office, will no longer be tolerated. Your duties to secure the blessings of liberty and to jealously protect the sovereignty of our state, overshadow all other issues. We placed you in office to do a job, we are prepared now… for you to begin.

Resolutions for Political Prisoners

Resolved, that the People of Idaho do unequivocally express a firm resolution to maintain and defend the constitution of Idaho and the sovereignty of this state against every federal aggression or usurpation.

That the People join with the honorable Samuel Adams who declared that the proper end of government is to secure the rights of the people. Speaking of the right to life, liberty and property, Adams declared, “the grand end of civil government, from the very nature of its institution, is for the support, protection, and defense of those very rights”.

That the People declare federal powers to be valid only when they are authorized by the grants enumerated in the United States Constitution. That in the case of a deliberate, palpable and dangerous exercise of federal powers not granted by the Constitution of the United States, the states who are parties there-to have the right, and are in duty bound, to declare the federal power to be void, to nullify and to interpose for arresting the progress of the evil and for maintaining the sovereignty of the state of Idaho and the natural rights of her People.

That the people of Idaho declare that the excessive usurpation of federal powers have degraded and virtually destroyed the sovereignty of this state and the liberty of its People.

Resolved, that the People of Idaho do particularly protest against the palpable and alarming infractions of the Constitution which encompass the arrest, detainment and prosecution of Eric J. Parker, L. Scott Drexler, Todd Engel, Steven Stewart; and Ammon Bundy, all numbered among the People of the State of Idaho.

That the arrests and charges were orchestrated by United States Attorney, Wendy Olson, when no constitutionally delegated power can be discovered which grants the Federal Government judicial authority inside of the states.

That the arrests and charges were accomplished by Federal Agents, when no constitutionally delegated power can be discovered which grants the Federal Government policing authority inside of the states.

That the arrested men were transported outside of the state of Idaho, when no constitutionally delegated power can be discovered which grants the Federal Government this authority in cases where it has no judicial or policing powers.

That the arrested men have been held for an extended number of months, thereby, violating their right to a speedy trial.

That the arrested men have been held without bail and severely restricted in their ability to communicate, thereby, violating their right to due process.

That the arrested men have been charged with federal gun crimes when no constitutionally delegated power can be discovered which grants the Federal Government the authority to create gun law.

That if prosecution is warranted, such prosecution can only be constitutionally brought by the sheriff or prosecutor in the Nevada County where these men allegedly took questionable actions.

Resolved, that the People of the State of Idaho declare that these arrested men have certain rights which are guaranteed in ARTICLE 1 of the Constitution of Idaho, entitled, “DECLARATION of RIGHTS.

That ARTICLE 1, SECTION 1, INALIENABLE RIGHTS OF MAN, has been violated because the right of life and property has been taken by powers not delegated by the United States Constitution.

That ARTICLE 1, SECTION 2, POLITICAL POWER INHERENT IN THE PEOPLE, has been violated because the right to peacefully alter, reform or abolish federal usurpations of power has been denied by exercising usurped powers not delegated by the United States Constitution.

That ARTICLE 1, SECTION 6, RIGHT TO BAIL — CRUEL AND UNUSUAL PUNISHMENTS PROHIBITED, has been violated because these men have remained confined even though they have committed no acts of violence or treason, nor have they made threats to do so. This right has been denied by exercising usurped powers not delegated by the United States Constitution.

That ARTICLE 1, SECTION 9, FREEDOM OF SPEECH, has been violated because these men used only the power of their voices and the guarantees of the Constitution to resist federal abuse. This right has been denied by exercising usurped powers not delegated by the United States Constitution.

That ARTICLE 1, SECTION 11, RIGHT TO KEEP AND BEAR ARMS, has been violated because these men have been charged with unconstitutional federal gun crimes even though none used a firearm in a violent or threatening manner. This right has been denied by exercising usurped powers not delegated by the United States Constitution.

That ARTICLE 1, SECTION 13, GUARANTEES IN CRIMINAL ACTIONS AND DUE PROCESS OF LAW, has been violated because these men have been held without bail and limited in their ability to communicate, thereby denying them a fair opportunity to prepare for their defense. This right has been denied by exercising usurped powers not delegated by the United States Constitution.

Resolved, that the People of the State of Idaho regard the federal abuse of power, herein described, and the failure of the Idaho Legislature and all Idaho Sheriffs to be a clear and present danger that threatens the republic as a whole and the People individually.

That the People recognize and abhor the clear, dangerous and palpable objective of the Federal Government which is to sew seeds of fear into the hearts and minds of the people.

That the People of Idaho recognize that Federal government success in this blatant attack against the People will result in the People being fearful to exercise their constitutionally guaranteed right to speak in opposition of federal injustice.

That the People of Idaho recognize that Federal government success in this blatant attack against the People will result in the People being fearful to exercise their constitutionally guaranteed right to peacefully assemble in opposition of federal injustice.

That the People of Idaho recognize that Federal government success in this blatant attack against the People will result in the People being fearful to exercise their constitutionally guaranteed right to peacefully carry firearms while in opposition of federal injustice.

That the People of Idaho recognize that Federal government success in this blatant attack against the People, will empower the Federal government to take additional lawless actions without regard for and defined powers that are clearly enumerated in the Constitution of the United States.

Resolved, that the People herewith claim the right to “instruct their representatives”, as defined in ARTICLE1, SECTION 10 of the Idaho State Constitution, and that we do hereby instruct the Idaho State Legislature and all Idaho Sheriffs to individually produce a document in strong opposition to the federal abuses herein identified, and to transmit that document to dallypost.lance@gmail.com where it will be published and made available to all for the purpose of constitutional resistance of herein defined federal usurpations.

That you are hereby further instructed to deliver a copy of your document, described above, to all members of the United States Congress, to all members of the Idaho legislature, to the Governor of the State of Idaho and to the President of the United States.

That you are hereby further instructed to cause your document, described above, to be published in all newspapers inside the boundaries of your respective legislative districts.

Resolved, that the People of the State of Idaho declare this matter to be of the highest priority in the ongoing effort to preserve the republic and to protect the People.

That the People of Idaho will regard any failure, on the part of the elected officials herein identified, to comply with the instructions herein described as a dangerous and palpable failure to uphold the oath of office which binds each elected official individually and the body collectively.

End Coping Here

Idaho Senate

dallypost.lance@gmail.com, jagenbroad@senate.idaho.gov, kanthon@senate.idaho.gov, sbair@senate.idaho.gov, cbayer@senate.idaho.gov, bbrackett@senate.idaho.gov, cbucknerwebb@senate.idaho.gov, gburgoyne@senate.idaho.gov, ccrabtree@senate.idaho.gov, bmdavis@senate.idaho.gov, ldenhartog@senate.idaho.gov, dforeman@senate.idaho.gov, jguthrie@senate.idaho.gov, mhagedorn@senate.idaho.gov, mharris@senate.idaho.gov, lheider@senate.idaho.gov, bhill@senate.idaho.gov, djohnson@senate.idaho.gov, mjordan@senate.idaho.gov, skeough@senate.idaho.gov, tlakey@senate.idaho.gov, alee@senate.idaho.gov, palodge@senate.idaho.gov, fmartin@senate.idaho.gov, dmortimer@senate.idaho.gov, bnonini@senate.idaho.gov, mnye@senate.idaho.gov, jpatrick@senate.idaho.gov, jrice@senate.idaho.gov, jsiddoway@senate.idaho.gov, msouza@senate.idaho.gov, mstennett@senate.idaho.gov, sthayn@senate.idaho.gov, sjvick@senate.idaho.gov, jwardengelking@senate.idaho.gov, cwinder@senate.idaho.gov

Idaho House of Representatives

dallypost.lance@gmail.com, pamador@house.idaho.gov, nanderson@house.idaho.gov, randerst@house.idaho.gov, armstrong@house.idaho.gov, vbar@house.idaho.gov, sbedke@house.idaho.gov, mbell@house.idaho.gov, mblanksma@house.idaho.gov, jboyle@house.idaho.gov, vburtenshaw@house.idaho.gov, gchaney@house.idaho.gov, dcheatham@house.idaho.gov, schew@house.idaho.gov, lclow@house.idaho.gov, gcollins@house.idaho.gov, bcrane@house.idaho.gov, tdayley@house.idaho.gov, gdemordaunt@house.idaho.gov, sdixon@house.idaho.gov, merpelding@house.idaho.gov, jgannon@house.idaho.gov, tgestrin@house.idaho.gov, mgibbs@house.idaho.gov, pgiddings@house.idaho.gov, khanks@house.idaho.gov, sharris@house.idaho.gov, shartgen@house.idaho.gov, bhixon@house.idaho.gov, jholtzclaw@house.idaho.gov, WendyHorman@house.idaho.gov,pjordan@house.idaho.gov, ckauffman@house.idaho.gov, rkerby@house.idaho.gov, pking@house.idaho.gov, mkingsley@house.idaho.gov, hkloc@house.idaho.gov, tloertscher@house.idaho.gov, lluker@house.idaho.gov, lmalek@house.idaho.gov, dmanwaring@house.idaho.gov, jmccrostie@house.idaho.gov, pmcdonald@house.idaho.gov, rmendive@house.idaho.gov, smiller@house.idaho.gov, jmonks@house.idaho.gov, dmoon@house.idaho.gov, mmoyle@house.idaho.gov, nater@house.idaho.gov, kpacker@house.idaho.gov, jpalmer@house.idaho.gov, cperry@house.idaho.gov, draybould@house.idaho.gov, eredman@house.idaho.gov, irubel@house.idaho.gov, hscott@house.idaho.gov, pshepherd@house.idaho.gov, esmith@house.idaho.gov, tstevenson@house.idaho.gov, ssyme@house.idaho.gov, jthompson@house.idaho.gov, stoone@house.idaho.gov, cntroy@house.idaho.gov, jtrujillo@house.idaho.gov, jvanorden@house.idaho.gov, jvanderwoude@house.idaho.gov, mwintrow@house.idaho.gov, fwood@house.idaho.gov, ryoungblood@house.idaho.gov, czito@house.idaho.gov, bzollinger@house.idaho.gov

Idaho Sheriffs

dallypost.lance@gmail.com, sbartlett@adaweb.net, sbartlett@adaweb.net, sheriff@co.bannock.id.us, bheslington@dcdi.net, dresser@benewahcounty.org, crowland@co.bingham.id.us, jkaczmarek@co.boise.id.us, dwheeler@bonnerso.org, pwilde@co.bonneville.id.us, gsprungl@boundarysheriff.org, tenbso@atcnet.net, camassheriff@rtci.net, kdonahue@canyoncounty.org, kdonahue@canyoncounty.org, kwells@co.caribou.id.us, jheward@cassiacounty.org, clarkso@mudlake.net, sheriff@clearwatercounty.org, custersheriff@gmail.com, mhollinshead@elmorecounty.org, davefryar@franklincountyidaho.org, lhumphries@co.fremont.id.us, sheriff@co.gem.id.us, sheriff@co.gem.id.us, sheriff@co.gooding.id.us, douglasg@idahocounty.org, sanderson@co.jefferson.id.us, dmcfall@co.jerome.id.us, bwolfinger@kcgov.us, rskiles@latah.id.us, sheriff.lemhicounty@centurytel.net, 2102@lewiscountyid.org, rrodriguez@lincolncountyid.us, rklingler@madisonsheriff.com, esnarr@co.minidoka.id.us, joerodriguez@co.nezperce.id.us, sheriff@atc.net, pgrant@co.owyhee.id.us, chuff@payettecounty.org, jjeffries@co.power.id.us, malexander@shoshoneso.com, tliford@co.teton.id.us, tcarter@co.twin-falls.id.us, pbolen@co.valley.id.us, wcsheriff@ruralnetwork.net

