Unfounded Allegations Located in the In-box of Scott Bedke

A recent Freedom of Information request, which was initiated by some one else and sent to me, turned up some troubling and libelous accusations against Liberty Legislators. In total, I counted 85 separate allegations against Rep. Ron Nate, Rep. Heather Scott, Rep. Christy Zito, Rep. Priscilla Giddings, Rep. Karey Hanks, and Rep. Dorothy Moon. These are not hard allegations, but certainly, they are smears, they are a witch hunt and they are inappropriate activities for Rep. Scott Bedke, the Speaker of the House and Rep. Van Burtenshaw, the Chair of the Ethics Committee.

The following emails were reportedly included in a Freedom of Information Act request that I did not initiate. I know the source and believe him to be reliable. I, however, do not have first hand knowledge of the source or the authenticity. Therefore, the following email was allegedly sent from Rep. Van Burtenshaw to Rep. Scott Bedke.

Several hours before I released this post, Dustin Hurst posted to Facebook:

“Liberty friends: Lance Earl is going to publish some fake news this afternoon. Don’t bite.” Then there is a discussion.”

It is interesting to me that Dustin thought he knew what I would post even before my post was finalized.

If it has been left to Dustin, no one would have known about the affair between Senator Jim Guthrie and Representative Christy Perry. I leave it to you, did you have a need and a right to know about this?

If it has been left to Dustin, no one would have known about the scandal where Representative Kelley Packer threatened Dr. Jason West with retaliatory legislation if he testified against her pet bill. I leave it to you, did you have a need and a right to know about this?

In both of these cases, Dustin did not bring you the story. In both of these cases, Dustin took to Facebook with all manner of rancor in attacks against me. Dustin, I do not have or want a fight with you. I do not understand your aggression. If there is something we should resolve, please call.

—

Shortly after seeing this message, Dustin sent me a text. “Hey Lance. Not interested. Thanks?